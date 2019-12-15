John Frusciante Rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers; Josh Klinghoffer Exits

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Sunday that the band have parted ways with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer after 10 years and have reunited with the musician that Klinghoffer replaced, John Frusciante.

“Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love,” Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote on Instagram. “We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

The band added, “We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group.”

The reunion marks Frusciante’s third stint with Red Hot Chili Peppers: After joining the band in 1988 following the death of guitarist Hillel Slovak, Frusciante featured on the band’s 1989 LP Mother’s Milk and 1991 masterpiece Blood Sugar Sex Magik; the enormous success of the latter resulted in Frusciante leaving the group mid-tour in support of the album.

Frusciante rejoined Chili Peppers six years later, playing on the band’s 1999 album Californication, 2002’s By the Way and 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Frusciante quit the band again in September 2009 during their extended hiatus and was replaced on a full-time basis by Klinghoffer, who was the band’s backup touring guitarist. Klinghoffer remained a member of Red Hot Chili Peppers for their two most recent studio albums, 2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway. In 2016, Frusciante briefly reunited with Anthony Kiedis and Flea at a benefit concert.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have so far booked a pair of 2020 U.S. shows, May 15th at Gulf Shores, Alabama’s Hangout Festival and May 24th at the Boston Calling fest.