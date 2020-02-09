See John Frusciante Perform With Red Hot Chili Peppers Members for First Time Since Reunion

John Frusciante performed alongside his Red Hot Chili Peppers band mates Saturday for the first time since they announced their surprise reunion as Anthony Kiedis, Flea and the guitarist took the stage together at a Tony Hawk Foundation memorial for Andrew Burkle.

The Chili Peppers members — joined onstage by Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins in place of Chad Smith — performed a short set of Iggy Pop’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and Gang of Four’s “Not Great Men,” as well as their own “Give It Away.”

Flea recently revealed, in his tribute to Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill, that the first thing he recorded with Frusciante since the guitarist’s return was a Gang of Four cover for an upcoming tribute album.

Frusciante also joined former Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro — who replaced Frusciante after his first RHCP defection — onstage during a brief Jane’s Addiction set for a rendition of that band’s “Mountain Song.”

“Today we celebrated the life of Andrew Burkle. He was a beloved son, friend and brother to the lucky ones that surrounded him. Because of him, @tonyhawkfoundation had landmark fundraising events in Beverly Hills for 10 years in a row and I am forever grateful for his support in our mission,” Tony Hawk wrote on Instagram of the event.

“Thank you to the Burkle family for including us in your celebration of Andrew. His passion for life was contagious, and his spirit lives on through our work. A perfect example of Andrew’s magnetism was displayed this afternoon when this all-star lineup came together to perform Iggy Pop and GANG OF FOUR (and RHCP) songs in his honor. Thank you Andrew, we will miss you beyond words.

