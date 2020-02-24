 John Fogerty Plots Las Vegas Residency to Wrap 'My 50 Year Trip' Tuor - Rolling Stone
John Fogerty to Wrap ‘My 50 Year Trip’ Trek With Las Vegas Stand

Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman will play nine shows at the Wynn this November

Jon Blistein

John Fogerty

John Fogerty will play nine shows at the Wynn in Las Vegas this November to wrap his 'My 50 Year Trip' tour.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

John Fogerty will wrap his extensive “My 50 Year Trip” tour with a nine-show run at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas this fall.

The first show will take place November 4th with additional performances scheduled for the 6th, 7th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th and 21st. Tickets will go on sale February 28th at 10 a.m. PT via the Wynn website, with prices ranging from $59.50 to $250, plus fees.

Fogerty launched his “My 50 Year Trip” tour last year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s breakout 1969. That year, the band made their Ed Sullivan Show debut, performed at Woodstock and released three classic albums: Bayou Country, Green River and Willy and the Poor Boys.

The “My 50 Year Trip” shows find Fogerty playing plenty of CCR hits from that era, as well as other songs from throughout his career. It also includes slideshows of old photographs and stories from Fogerty about the Woodstock set and other moments from throughout his career. Prior to his Vegas stint, Fogerty will play a handful of North American shows in March and April. He has a European tour scheduled for June and a one-off gig at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in August.

