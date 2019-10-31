Watch John Fogerty Play ‘Fortunate Son’ at Red Rocks From New Concert Film

John Fogerty celebrated the 50th anniversary of Woodstock this year by playing a series of special gigs packed with songs from the original 1969 festival. Many were by Creedence Clearwater Revival, but he also covered tunes by fellow Woodstock vets Joe Cocker, Jimi Hendrix and Sly & The Family Stone. Throughout the show, he’d even have friends and members of his family dance around the venue in full hippie regalia as psychedelic colors filled the stage.

Cameras were rolling when the show came to Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on June 20th for the upcoming live album and concert film 50 Year Trip – Live at Red Rocks. The album arrives on November 8th and three days later, on Veteran’s Day, the film will play at movie theaters all across America. Check out an exclusive performance of “Fortunate Son” from the movie.

Fogerty was booked to perform at the doomed Woodstock 50 in August. He’s now taken the money promoters gave him for the show and given it to Veterans Village Las Vegas, an organization that provides housing, medical services and other basic needs for veterans.

“I’ve played many times at Red Rocks, but this night was definitely special, having both of my sons in my band, sharing the stage with them was magical that night,” Fogerty tells Rolling Stone. “When I wrote ‘Fortunate Son’ I wanted to shine a spotlight on those that fought in wars, even if they had no choice about being there in the first place.

“As a Vet myself, Veterans organizations and causes helping those that need it, are near and dear to my heart,” he adds. “Veterans Village really resonated with me. When Woodstock 50 was canceled, I knew I wanted to do something with the money we were paid. Using the money to support something for the Vets was top of my mind. Vets helping Vets, it’s something that I want to continue to support whenever I can.”