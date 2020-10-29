Watch John Fogerty Help His Granddaughter With School History Project

If you’re a grade school kid who needs an adult to help you with their American history homework, it’s not so bad to have John Fogerty for a grandfather.

On Thursday, the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman posted a video to his Instagram where he assists his granddaughter Via in giving a school presentation.

“Today, with school being online, I thought I would give a little history lesson,” she begins in the intro, filmed in a living room in front of a drumset. “My grandpa wrote a song called ‘Fortunate Son.’ He was a veteran. It was about himself and others who were forced to go fight a war they did not support, yet around him were others of privilege and upper class who didn’t have to. My generation can’t let this happen again. Hit it, Grandpa!”

Fogerty then appears out of thin air, shredding on guitar before singing the first verse and chorus to “Fortunate Son.” “It ain’t me, it ain’t me/I’m not millionaire’s son,” he belts. “It ain’t me, it ain’t me/I ain’t no fortunate one.”

While Fogerty seems happy to play “Fortunate Son” to help his granddaughter ace her history homework, he recently issued a cease and desist letter to Donald Trump for using the song at campaign events. “He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse,” Fogerty wrote.