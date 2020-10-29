 John Fogerty Helps His Granddaughter Out With School History Project - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hit Songwriter Nija Charles — Future 25
Home Music Music News

Watch John Fogerty Help His Granddaughter With School History Project

Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman shreds through “Fortunate Son” on Instagram

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Fogerty performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival plays "Fortunate Son" for his granddaughter's school history project.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Images

If you’re a grade school kid who needs an adult to help you with their American history homework, it’s not so bad to have John Fogerty for a grandfather.

On Thursday, the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman posted a video to his Instagram where he assists his granddaughter Via in giving a school presentation.

View this post on Instagram

A little history lesson for today.

A post shared by John Fogerty (@johnfogerty) on

“Today, with school being online, I thought I would give a little history lesson,” she begins in the intro, filmed in a living room in front of a drumset. “My grandpa wrote a song called ‘Fortunate Son.’ He was a veteran. It was about himself and others who were forced to go fight a war they did not support, yet around him were others of privilege and upper class who didn’t have to. My generation can’t let this happen again. Hit it, Grandpa!”

Fogerty then appears out of thin air, shredding on guitar before singing the first verse and chorus to “Fortunate Son.” “It ain’t me, it ain’t me/I’m not millionaire’s son,” he belts. “It ain’t me, it ain’t me/I ain’t no fortunate one.”

While Fogerty seems happy to play “Fortunate Son” to help his granddaughter ace her history homework, he recently issued a cease and desist letter to Donald Trump for using the song at campaign events. “He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse,” Fogerty wrote.

In This Article: Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.