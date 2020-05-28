 John Fogerty and Family Drop 'Fogerty's Factory' EP - Rolling Stone
John Fogerty and Family Drop ‘Fogerty’s Factory’ EP

Family recreates 1970 Creedence Clearwater Revival album, Cosmo’s Factory

Angie Martoccio

John Fogerty performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, in New Orleans2019 Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 4, New Orleans, USA - 05 May 2019

On his 75th birthday, John Fogerty and family released 'Fogerty's Factory,' an EP of classics performed together while in quarantine. 

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On his 75th birthday, John Fogerty and his family have released Fogerty’s Factory, an EP of the rocker’s classics they’ve performed together while in quarantine.

Featuring Fogerty and his three children — Shane, Tyler and Kelsy — the performances were produced by Fogerty’s wife, Julie, and uploaded onto YouTube. Songs include “Lodi,” “City of New Orleans” and others, with some airing on SiriusXM and NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

The title of the EP is a nod to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1970 album Cosmo’s Factory, which turns 50 on July 16th. “Our family got together and decided we would spread some joy with music in these trying times,” Fogerty said in a statement. “We recreated Cosmo’s Factory and it became Fogerty’s Factory….my sons, daughter Kelsy, Julie and we even got Bob Fogerty to shoot the cover photo, a total family affair!”

The sessions were mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig. The EP consists of seven songs, including “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” and “Bad Moon Rising,” but a full-length LP may be released physically in the future.

“Bringing a little light from our home to yours,” Fogerty added. “We are having a little family fun together during the pandemic. It’s such a great feeling to be making and playin’ music surrounded by love. We all need to celebrate the life we have and remember how precious it is.”

Fogerty’s Factory Tracklist
1. Centerfield (Tiny Desk)
2. Have You Ever Seen the Rain (Colbert)
3. Long as I Can See the Light (Tiny Desk)
4. Down on the Corner (Sirius)
5. Bad Moon Rising (Sirius)
6. Fortunate Son (Sirius)
7. Proud Mary (Tiny Desk)

In This Article: Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty

