 John Fogerty and Family Cover Creedence Clearwater Revival's 'Lodi' - Rolling Stone
John Fogerty and Family Perform Creedence Clearwater Revival Classic ‘Lodi’

Rocker teams with sons Shane and Tyler, daughter Kelsy for second installment in “Cosmo’s Factory/Fogerty’s Factory” at-home series

Jon Blistein

John Fogerty and his family are making the most of their time in self-quarantine, taking to their home studio to record a new version of the Fogerty-penned Creedence Clearwater Revival classic “Lodi.”

The clip finds Fogerty playing lead guitar while his son Shane plays bass, and his other son, Tyler, and daughter Kelsy, provide acoustic guitar accompaniment. The quartet’s rendition of the tune has an easy and familial feel to it, while the narrative of “Lodi” — about a struggling musician who can’t manage to hit it big — carries an extra poignancy at a time when so many musicians’ lives and careers have been waylaid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it is important that we don’t take things for granted anymore,” Fogerty told Rolling Stone. “My daughter Kelsy, who is a senior in High School and is missing so much; her prom, graduation, said that to us yesterday. Right on Kelsy! If anything good is coming out of this, it’s that I get to spend time with my family making music, spreading love through music.”

Fogerty’s son Shane — who plays guitar in Fogerty’s regular band and, with his brother Tyler, fronts the group Hearty Har — added, “Nothing better than jamming with my dad.”

The Fogerty family’s rendition of “Lodi” follows a previously released version of another CCR favorite, “Down on the Corner.” The Fogerty’s are calling their at-home sessions “Cosmo’s Factory/Fogerty’s Factory,” a nod to CCR’s 1970 album, Cosmo’s Factory, and they’ve even recreated the LP’s cover for the series.

“Bringing a little light from our home to yours. We are having a little family fun together during the pandemic. It’s such a great feeling to be making and playin’ music surrounded by love,” Fogerty said of the video series. “We all need to celebrate the life we have and remember how precious it is. I love music, I am listening every day. Makes everything feel better for me. Put the records on, pull out the old guitar, turn the radio up.. and dance to the music.”

In This Article: Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty

