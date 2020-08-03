Watch John Fogerty and His Kids Perform ‘Blueboy’ From Their Home

John Fogerty and his three youngest children have spent the past few months creating special lockdown versions of classic tunes from his long career under the banner Fogerty’s Factory. They’ve done everything from “Proud Mary” to “Fortunate Son,” and their newest one is a stripped-down take on “Blueboy” from Forgety’s 1997 comeback LP, Blue Moon Swamp.

“These videos were a labor of love, only produced with a few folks with social distancing and masks included!” they wrote on YouTube. “We were able to create these videos without a big production or overdubs straight from our own home.”

Fogerty is backed on “Blueboy” by his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty on guitar and his 18-year-old daughter Kelsy on drums. “Fogerty’s Factory will be taking a hiatus for a while as one of the band members, Kelsy is off to college,” they wrote. “We plan to bring all our fans more in the future.”

Shane and Tyler have been a part of Fogerty’s live band for the past few years. Kelsy is somewhat new to the family business, but she did join him in 2012 to sing a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Mean” and has periodically come out at the shows ever since.

John Fogerty spent much of 2019 on tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and the landmark CCR albums Bayou Country, Green River and Willy and the Poor Boys. He played a special set each night featuring Creedence classics, cover of songs by other artists that played Woodstock and even dancers in hippie throwback costumes. He planned on playing more dates this year and resuming his residency at the Wynn in Las Vegas, but the pandemic forced him to delay those plans.

In May, Forgerty’s Factory released an EP of some of their early lockdown songs to celebrate John’s 75th birthday. “It’s such a great feeling to be making and playin’ music surrounded by love,” he said. “We all need to celebrate the life we have and remember how precious it is.”