 John Fogerty Questions Trump's Use of 'Fortunate Son' at Rally - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next With 'Coastal Elites,' Paul Rudnick Reminds Us Why Comedy Is the Great Leveler
Home Music Music News

John Fogerty: It’s ‘Confounding’ That Trump Played ‘Fortunate Son’ at Rally

Creedence songwriter ties song’s opening lines to president’s decision to clear out protesters at Lafayette Square for photo op

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Fogerty poses during a portraits session in New York on Aug. 6, 2019. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

John Fogerty said he was "confounded" by President Donald Trump's use of "Fortunate Son" during a recent rally in Michigan.

Brian Ach/Invision/AP

John Fogerty said he found President Donald Trump’s use of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic “Fortunate Son” at a rally “confounding” in a video posted to Facebook Friday, September 11th.

The 1969 song played as Trump walked off Air Force One ahead of a rally in Freeland, Michigan, yesterday. It was a choice that understandably raised some eyebrows on social media, considering Fogerty’s blunt lyrics about class privilege, patriotism and the Vietnam draft, which the musician touched on his video.

Fogerty said he wrote “Fortunate Son” in 1969 at the height of the Vietnam War after he’d been drafted himself and done his own stint in the military. Fogerty noted that during the draft, however, people of privilege frequently used their position and influence to avoid military service.

“I found that very upsetting that such a thing could occur and that’s why I wrote ‘Fortunate Son,’” Fogerty said.

Although he did not mention it specifically, Fogerty was likely alluding to the fact that Trump famously received five deferments to avoid serving during Vietnam, four for education and a fifth for “bone spurs.” During congressional testimony, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said Trump had made up the fake injury to avoid serving.

Fogerty did, however, tie the opening lines of “Fortune Son” — “Some folks are born made to wave the flag, ooh their red, white and blue/But when the band plays ‘Hail to the Chief,’ they point the cannon at you” — to Trump’s recent use of federal troops to clear out Black Lives Matter protesters from Lafayette Square for a photo op in front of St. John’s Church.

“It’s a song I could’ve written now,” Fogerty said at the end of the video. “And so I find it confusing, I would say, that the president has chosen to use my song for his political rallies, when in fact it seems like he is probably the fortunate son.”

In This Article: Creedence Clearwater Revival, Donald Trump, John Fogerty

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.