John Fogerty and Family to Host Music/Talk Special on SiriusXM

John Fogerty and his children have spent the last few weeks of quarantine jamming on Creedence classics like “Lodi” and “Down on the Corner” for their fans on YouTube. Now, they’ve decided to expand on the concept with a new SiriusXM special titled The Fogerty Rockin’ Family Hour.

The show will air Monday at 4:00 pm ET on Classic Vinyl and feature Fogerty and his kids playing CCR classics and answering fan questions about his long career. “In this current ‘stay-at-home’ climate we are all living, my family and I are happy to come together and engage SiriusXM listeners in a special hour of music, conversation and family fun,” Fogerty said in a statement. “Music has a way of uniting and comforting people during the darkest of times and we hope this special brings some light from our home to yours.”

In preview clips provided to the press, Fogerty and his sons Shane and Tyler played “Fortunate Son” and John spoke about the tension with his brother/bandmate Tom Fogerty that lead to his eventual departure from the group. “That was a surprise to me,” he says. “I tried to talk him into…what I really wanted us to do was take a break because we were all really stressed. But he wanted out of it. What he wanted was separation.”

Shane and Tyler both perform in John’s touring band. They spent last year celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a special show that featured not just CCR classics from the er, but also covers of other tunes performed at the 1969 festival like Joe Cocker’s “With a Little Help From My Friends” and Sly and the Family Stone’s “Everyday People.” There were even dancers onstage dressed like hippies from the time period.

Fogerty is supposed to resume touring in June and has scattered dates on the books through the end of the year, but it is quite likely that many of those shows, if not all of them, will be postponed due to the coronavirus.