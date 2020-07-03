Hear John Carpenter’s New Songs ‘Skeleton,’ ‘Unclean Spirit’

Filmmaker-composer John Carpenter released a pair of atmospheric new songs, single “Skeleton” and B-side “Unclean Spirit.” Both tracks are available now digitally and will be issued as a deluxe, limited-edition 12-inch on August 28th.

“Skeleton” pairs strobe light synth with layered, metallic guitar harmonies over a steady, four-on-the-floor electronic pulse. “Unclean Spirit” is more ambient, full of pulsing synth tones and elegant piano themes. Both songs are collaborations with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies, co-composers on David Gordon Green’s 2018 sequel to the filmmaker’s 1978 slasher classic Halloween.

The new tracks mark Carpenter’s first non-soundtrack music since his 2016 LP, Lost Themes II.

“It was refreshing to be able to write music that didn’t have to fit any sort of locked image,” he said in a statement. “We also had a specific focus and direction we wanted to follow when working on Halloween, both in terms of mindset and instruments, and being able to return to working without that narrow focus was refreshing. Although working on Halloween didn’t specifically influence any of these new compositions, there is always a honing of craft that must take place when working on a film like Halloween, and our improved skills definitely helped us in writing these songs.”

“Skeleton” and “Unclean Spirit” are the first sample of what will become a third Lost Themes album. The composers are also currently working on music for Green’s upcoming sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, currently due out in 2020 and 2021, respectively.