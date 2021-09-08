John Carpenter Drops Menacing ‘Rampage’ From ‘Halloween Kills’

John Carpenter has unleashed a new menacing song, “Rampage,” from the upcoming soundtrack to Halloween Kills via Sacred Bones. The second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, both the soundtrack and film arrive on October 15th.

The composer crafted the soundtrack alongside his son Cody Carpenter and guitarist Daniel Davies. The creepy “Rampage” unfurls with skittering percussion and creepy synths that evoke the anxiousness and dread that Carpenter’s classic horror scores convey.

“Rampage” follows the previously released soundtrack single, “Unkillable.”

The David Gordon Green-directed Halloween Kills was intended to arrive last October, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle, who will reprise their roles from the 2018 Halloween revival as Laurie Strode and Michael Meyers. The third and final installment, Halloween Ends, is expected to arrive in October 2022.

In February, Carpenter dropped his first album comprising non-soundtrack songs in five years, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. Carpenter launched the Lost Themes series in 2015, then released the sequel the following year.