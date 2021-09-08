 John Carpenter's 'Rampage' From 'Halloween Kills' Soundtrack Drops - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Greg Abbott Isn't Worried About Pregnant Rape Victims Because He's Got a Plan to (Somehow) Arrest All Future Rapists
Home Music Music News

John Carpenter Drops Menacing ‘Rampage’ From ‘Halloween Kills’

It’s the second song from soundtrack for the second installment of new Halloween film trilogy

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Carpenter has unleashed a new menacing song, “Rampage,” from the upcoming soundtrack to Halloween Kills via Sacred Bones. The second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, both the soundtrack and film arrive on October 15th.

The composer crafted the soundtrack alongside his son Cody Carpenter and guitarist Daniel Davies. The creepy “Rampage” unfurls with skittering percussion and creepy synths that evoke the anxiousness and dread that Carpenter’s classic horror scores convey.

“Rampage” follows the previously released soundtrack single, “Unkillable.”

The David Gordon Green-directed Halloween Kills was intended to arrive last October, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle, who will reprise their roles from the 2018 Halloween revival as Laurie Strode and Michael Meyers. The third and final installment, Halloween Ends, is expected to arrive in October 2022.

In February, Carpenter dropped his first album comprising non-soundtrack songs in five years,  Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. Carpenter launched the Lost Themes series in 2015, then released the sequel the following year.

In This Article: John Carpenter

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.