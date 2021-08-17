John Carpenter Previews New ‘Halloween Kills’ Soundtrack With Sinister ‘Unkillable’

John Carpenter has released a new song, “Unkillable,” from the upcoming soundtrack to Halloween Kills, the second installment of the new Halloween trilogy. The soundtrack will be released via Sacred Bones on October 15th, the same day the film arrives in theaters.

Carpenter composed the Halloween Kills soundtrack with Cody Carpenter, his son, and guitarist Daniel Davies. “Unkillable” is vintage Carpenter with a menacing mix of pulse-racing percussion, grimy synths, and some eerie twinkles on top for good measure (there’s even a false ending halfway through for those looking to be lulled into a false sense of security).

Halloween Kills was supposed to arrive last October but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic (the third installment of the new trilogy, Halloween Ends, will be released in October 2022). Halloween was revived in 2018, with David Gordon Green tapped to direct and Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle on hand to reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

Earlier this year, Carpenter released his first album of non-soundtrack music in five years, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. Carpenter launched the Lost Themes series in 2015, then dropped the sequel the following year. The idea behind the project was to create “a soundtrack for the movies in your mind.”