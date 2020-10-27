 John Carpenter Announces 'Lost Themes III: Alive After Death' Album - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next George Clooney Embarks On a Post-Apocalyptic Arctic Adventure in 'The Midnight Sky' Trailer
Home Music Music News

John Carpenter Announces ‘Lost Themes III: Alive After Death’ Album

LP made with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies is first album of non-soundtrack material since 2016

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Carpenter will be releasing a new album of non-soundtrack music — his first in nearly five years — in early 2021. Titled Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, the album will be out on February 5th, 2021, via Sacred Bones.

Carpenter’s concept behind the first Lost Themes album in 2015 was “a soundtrack for the movies in your mind,” and he’s continued that trend on the second and now third iterations of the series. On “Weeping Ghost,” the lead single for Lost Themes III, a synthesizer line conjures up the same spooky, looming mood of Carpenter’s horror films.

As with the first two Lost Themes albums, Carpenter collaborated with his son Cody Carpenter and guitarist Daniel Davies. “We begin with a theme, a bass line, a pad, something that sounds good and will lead us to the next layer,” John Carpenter says of the trio’s process. “We then just keep adding on from there. We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, how to communicate without words, and the process is easier now than it was in the beginning. We’ve matured.”

Along with his albums of non-soundtrack material, Carpenter recently executive-produced and composed the score for the David Gordon Green reboot of his classic horror movie Halloween, released in 2018.

In This Article: John Carpenter

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.