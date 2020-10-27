John Carpenter Announces ‘Lost Themes III: Alive After Death’ Album

John Carpenter will be releasing a new album of non-soundtrack music — his first in nearly five years — in early 2021. Titled Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, the album will be out on February 5th, 2021, via Sacred Bones.

Carpenter’s concept behind the first Lost Themes album in 2015 was “a soundtrack for the movies in your mind,” and he’s continued that trend on the second and now third iterations of the series. On “Weeping Ghost,” the lead single for Lost Themes III, a synthesizer line conjures up the same spooky, looming mood of Carpenter’s horror films.

As with the first two Lost Themes albums, Carpenter collaborated with his son Cody Carpenter and guitarist Daniel Davies. “We begin with a theme, a bass line, a pad, something that sounds good and will lead us to the next layer,” John Carpenter says of the trio’s process. “We then just keep adding on from there. We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, how to communicate without words, and the process is easier now than it was in the beginning. We’ve matured.”

Along with his albums of non-soundtrack material, Carpenter recently executive-produced and composed the score for the David Gordon Green reboot of his classic horror movie Halloween, released in 2018.