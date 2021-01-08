John Carpenter’s ‘Alive After Death’ Video Takes Subway Ride to Underworld

John Carpenter has shared the video for his new song “Alive After Death,” the title track and final single from the filmmaker/electronic music composer’s upcoming LP Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.

Keeping with the theme of the title, the video — created by the illustrator Boneface — reimagines Dante’s Inferno as a subway ride across the river Styx, with one rider confronted by Death itself in the form of a conductor. In the end, a heartbeat appears on an EKG screen and it’s revealed the subway rider is actually in a hospital room. However, Death has followed them back to reality.

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death marks Carpenter’s first non-soundtrack release since 2016’s Lost Themes II. As with the first two installments in the series — which aim to create “a soundtrack for the movies in your mind” — Carpenter collaborated with his son Cody Carpenter and guitarist Daniel Davies.

“We begin with a theme, a bass line, a pad, something that sounds good and will lead us to the next layer,” John Carpenter previously said of the trio’s process. “We then just keep adding on from there. We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, how to communicate without words, and the process is easier now than it was in the beginning. We’ve matured.”

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death is due out February 5th via Sacred Bones. Carpenter has previously shared the LP’s “Weeping Ghost” and “The Dead Walk.”