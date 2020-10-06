 John Cale Kicks Back, Watches Deer in 'Lazy Day' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
John Cale Kicks Back, Watches Deer in ‘Lazy Day’ Video

“With the world careening out of its orbit I wanted to stop the lurch and enjoy a period where we can take our time and breathe our way back into a calmer world,” musician says

Angie Martoccio

John Cale has shared a new single, “Lazy Day,” accompanied by a trippy video in which the pink-haired rock legend kicks back in a lawn chair, basking in the sun.

Hazy footage of deer, toy frogs, plastic cowboys, and laundry drying on a clothesline accompanies the dreamy lyrics: “Tie me down/Lazy Day/Tie me down/My lazy day,” he sings. “Shoemaker making shoes without leather/With four elements all together.”

“I was so ready to finally get my new album out; fits and starts and then damn 2020 happened!” Cale said in a statement. “A lot to say in these times. Context is everything and 140 characters isn’t going to cut it! As a songwriter, my truth is all tied up in and through those songs that must wait a while longer. And then it occurred to me that I do have something for the moment, a song I’d recently completed… With the world careening out of its orbit I wanted to stop the lurch and enjoy a period where we can take our time and breathe our way back into a calmer world.”

Cale’s last album was 2016’s M:FANS, a reworking of 1982’s Music for a New Society. He also recently appeared on Kelly Lee Owens’ “Corner of My Sky,” off her new LP Inner Sound. In what Owens called a “true Welsh collaboration,” the video featured Michael Sheen and a magical toaster.

