 John Boyega Stars in Trailer for Steve McQueen's 'Red, White and Blue' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next BTS Close Down 2020 AMAs With 'Life Goes On,' 'Dynamite'
Home Music Music News

John Boyega Struggles to Change the London Police Force From Within in ‘Red, White and Blue’ Trailer

New film, out December 4th, is part of Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Boyega plays a London police officer who believes he can affect change from inside the organization in the new trailer for Steve McQueen’s Red, White and Blue, premiering December 4th on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is based on the true story of Larry Logan, a forensic scientist who yearns to do more with his life. After watching two cops assault his father, Larry decides to become a police officer, an old childhood ambition that’s also “borne from the naive hope of wanting to change racist attitudes from within,” per a press release. The new short trailer for the film teases the tensions that flare inside Logan’s house after he takes the job, as well as his struggle to overcome the blatant racism he faces at work, despite his exemplary work as a Constable for the Metropolitan Police Force.

Along with Boyega, Red, White and Blue stars Steve Toussaint, Tyrone Huntley, Nathan Vidal, and Jaden Oshenye. McQueen co-wrote the script with Courttia Newland.

Red, White and Blue will be the third film in McQueen’s Small Axe anthology, which comprises five films set in London’s West Indian community between the late Sixties and mid-Eighties. The series kicked off November 20th with Mangrove, and continues this Friday, November 27th, with Lovers Rock. The final two films, Alex Wheatle and Education, arrive on December 11th and 18th, respectively.

In This Article: John Boyega, Steve McQueen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.