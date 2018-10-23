See Joey Purp, RZA Perform Rousing ‘Godbody Pt. 2’ on ‘Fallon’

Chicago rapper Joey Purp teamed with RZA to perform “Godbody Pt. 2” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. It’s the latest single from Joey Purp’s 2018 album, Quarterthing. Backed by a drummer and keyboardist, RZA delivered the intro detailing success. “Sitting on Oprah’s sofa/ My drink is on a solid gold coaster,” he rapped. “Puff cigars with DiCaprio.”

The Savemoney member followed with his verses about perseverance against the things and people who work to hold someone back. “I know that they are not who they pretend to be/Ain’t no more convincing me,” he rhymed. “Money turn your kin into your enemy/ Streets will turn your mans into your memory/ I keep it a century/ I got a lot of people tryna drain me of this energy.”

The follow-up to 2016’s iiiDrops, Quarterthing was released last month. In August, Joey Purp joined fellow Savemoney members Chance the Rapper and Kami for “Reboot.” Last week, RZA along with most of Wu-Tang Clan celebrated the 25th anniversary of 1993 classic Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) by performing “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.