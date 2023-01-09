‘NSYNC’s Joey Fatone Leads ’Bye Bye Bye’ Singalong During Surprise Drag Brunch Appearance

Most people would need to be a few mimosas in before breaking out into song and dance at brunch, but Joey Fatone knew the harmonies and choreography for ‘NSYNC’s 2000 hit “Bye Bye Bye” like the back of his hand during his impromptu performance at Miami’s Palace drag brunch.

“WHAT A WEEKEND ITS BEEN ALREADY!!” the venue wrote on Instagram. “We had the honor of being visited by *NSYNC’s own Joey Fatone, who joined us and sang one of their biggest hits with our queens for our visitors. You never know who’s going to attend our shows!”

Joining queens Tiffany Fantasia and Elishaly D’witshes, the former boyband member ditched the usual drag lip-syncing approach and went full-concert mode. Delighted by the surprise, the brunch-goers – including an entire table of women in bright-colored bob wigs – filled in for Fatone’s missing bandmates.

Fatone still hasn’t shaken the performance bug. The singer appeared on season six of the Masked Singer, coming in fourth place for his anonymous performances from behind an elaborate rabbit costume. Early in his season, he worried the provided clues (statements like “synchronized” and “my boys”) would be a dead giveaway to his identity – but he managed to stick around longer than he expected.

“The whole time!” 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey tweeted Fatone after the reveal. “How could you not tell me?” But he hadn’t used boyband code to break the news to anyone, even his own ‘NSYNC brothers.

“Lance [Bass] talked about it and I just kind of kept it quiet a little bit,” Fatone told People back in 2019. “But the minute the second episode aired he goes, ‘Dude, I know it’s you.’ They know exactly my voice, my tone and everything. So then last night Lance texts me like, ‘Yay! I can finally tell people now. I don’t have to shut my mouth anymore.’ It was funny!”