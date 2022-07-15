Joey Bada$$ Teases Forthcoming LP With Smooth-Talking Single ‘Zip Codes’

Joey Bada$$ has shared another track off his forthcoming album, 2000, out July 22 via Pro Era/Columbia Records. The single, “Zip Codes,” is a mid-tempo rap number that arrives alongside a music video comprised of footage shot in Paris and Venice.

The track follows previously-released 2000 tracks “Survivor’s Guilt,” “Where I Belong,” and “Head High.” The album is set for release almost exactly ten years after the rapper’s mixtape 1999.

Last month, Joey Bada$$ joined Chance the Rapper for new single, “The Highs & The Lows,” produced by DexLvL. The video, directed by Chance alongside filmmaker Troy Gueno, was also shot in Venice and Paris around the same time as the clip for “Zip Codes.”

Joey Bada$$’s last album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, dropped in 2017. Since then the rapper released “Let It Breathe” and 2020’s three-song Light Pack singles collection. He’s also actively pursued a career as an actor, appearing in the Oscar-winning Netflix short film Two Distant Strangers, as well as Raising Kanan, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Mr. Robot.