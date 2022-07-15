 Joey Bada$$ Teases Forthcoming LP With Single 'Zip Codes' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: These $50 Earbuds May Be the Best AirPods Alternatives Online
Home Music Music News

Joey Bada$$ Teases Forthcoming LP With Smooth-Talking Single ‘Zip Codes’

Rapper’s new album, 2000, arrives later this month

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Joey Bada$$ has shared another track off his forthcoming album, 2000, out July 22 via Pro Era/Columbia Records. The single, “Zip Codes,” is a mid-tempo rap number that arrives alongside a music video comprised of footage shot in Paris and Venice.

The track follows previously-released 2000 tracks “Survivor’s Guilt,” “Where I Belong,” and “Head High.” The album is set for release almost exactly ten years after the rapper’s mixtape 1999.

Last month, Joey Bada$$ joined Chance the Rapper for new single, “The Highs & The Lows,” produced by DexLvL. The video, directed by Chance alongside filmmaker Troy Gueno, was also shot in Venice and Paris around the same time as the clip for “Zip Codes.”

Joey Bada$$’s last album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, dropped in 2017. Since then the rapper released “Let It Breathe” and 2020’s three-song Light Pack singles collection. He’s also actively pursued a career as an actor, appearing in the Oscar-winning Netflix short film Two Distant Strangers, as well as Raising KananWu-Tang: An American Saga, and Mr. Robot.

In This Article: Joey Bada$$, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.