Joey Bada$$ Is Out for Blood in ‘The Rev3nge’ Video

Joey Bada$$ is back with a new single, “The Rev3nge.” The track, produced by Powers Pleasant and accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by Child, is the first release from the rapper’s forthcoming third studio album.

In the clip, Joey Bada$$ is out for vengeance as he spits, “I just came back for the win” against a backdrop of religious imagery and the skyline of his native New York.

Joey Bada$$’s last album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, dropped in 2017. Since then the rapper released “Let It Breathe” and 2020’s three-song Light Pack singles collection. He’s also actively pursued a career as an actor, appearing in the Oscar-winning Netflix short film Two Distant Strangers, as well as Raising Kanan, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Mr. Robot.

The rapper appeared at Rolling Loud in October, performing alongside Rick Ross, Polo G and Lil Nas X. The performance marked Joey Bada$$’s return to the music world after several years of working in film and TV.