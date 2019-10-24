 Joeboy and Mayorkun Reckon With Heartbreak on ‘Don’t Call Me Back’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Jenny Lewis Gets Carried Off by Giant Pink Bunny During 'Rabbit Hole' Performance on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Joeboy Reckons With Heartbreak on ‘Don’t Call Me Back’

The singer behind “Baby” — a breakout Nigerian hit — teams up with Mayorkun on his latest single

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joe Boy

Joeboy's "Baby" has more than 20 million streams.

Emily Nkanga

Joeboy’s “Baby,” released earlier this year, is a beam of contentment. “I’m always making really happy music,” Joeboy says, and it has worked for him — “Baby” is a breakout hit, with over 20 million streams this year spread across YouTube and Spotify.

But Joeboy changes course on “Don’t Call Me Back,” a collaboration with Mayorkun that deals with the potentially vengeful aftermath of a relationship. The instrumental “brought out a different emotion,” Joeboy says. “That made me reach for one of my past realities.” 

He lays out the scenario: “I was really into this girl, she don’t like me no more, she’s on to another person, I feel bad about it, but at the end of the day, I tell her not to call me back when she finds out I’m with someone else too.” 

“People are like that sometimes,” Joeboy adds. “Once they find out you’re ok without them, they want you back.”

 

Joeboy was an early participant in emPawa Africa, a talent incubation initiative started last year by the Nigerian star Mr. Eazi. After completing the program, Joeboy released “Baby,” and the track promptly charted on Apple Music in multiple countries.

His next solo release was “Beginning,” which also detailed romantic infatuation — “I want your heart and soul and your own body too,” Joeboy sings. “I can’t let you go.” The singer says “Beginning” is now doing even better than its predecessor: “The numbers are actually growing faster than the way ‘Baby’ did.”

“Don’t Call Me Back” is the work of the producer Beats by KO.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.