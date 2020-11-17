Joe Wong, Mary Timony Cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Every Man Has a Woman Who Loves Him’

On the 40th anniversary of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Double Fantasy, Joe Wong has teamed up with Mary Timony for a cover of “Every Man Has a Woman Who Loves Him.”

After Wong kicks off with a slowed down, ethereal intro, the cover picks up a minute-and-a-half in, with Timony joining on vocals. From there, it stays true to the original, down to the silky bass line. “Why do I roam when I know you’re the one?” Wong and Timony sing in unison. “Why do I run when I feel like holding you?”

“The song has always felt haunting and profound to me, and is an underappreciated song in the Ono/Lennon oeuvre,” Wong said in a statement. “Although the song was recorded during the week of Lennon’s 80th birthday [last month], the track continues to inhabit my dreams, and that’s a good thing. Not enough people talk about what an incredible singer Yoko is, and interpreting her song was a formidable challenge. It was a thrill to explore Andy Newmark’s subtly polyrhythmic drum part and Tony Levin’s bass genius, from the time when it was restricted to a mere four strings.”

“Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him” follows Wong’s Fred Armisen-directed video for “Nite Creatures,” the title track to his recent debut album. It was produced by Timony, who also appears on the record.

Double Fantasy was Lennon’s final album, released shortly after his death on December 8th, 1980. “I feel like Double Fantasy would have been the beginning of a whole new style of records for him, cause it’s definitely different,” Sean Lennon recently told Rolling Stone. “None of the songs on Double Fantasy sound like structurally anything from the Beatles or from his early solo records. It’s a whole new thing, and it’s beautiful. It’s such a tragic story to think about.”