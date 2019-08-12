Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Heads to Houston With ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell

Joe Walsh’s VetsAid charity concert will take place November 10th, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with a lineup that includes the Eagles guitarist, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and Jason Isbell. Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10:00 am via the venue’s website with prices ranging from $25 to $199.50.

“It’s about time we brought VetsAid down to Texas,” Walsh said in a statement, “and who better to share the stage with than my old buddies and Houston’s own ZZ Top! With Brad, Sheryl, Jason and more special guests to be announced joining us too this will be yet another historic night of incredible music for our vets… This is a night where all are welcome to celebrate the things that unite us as Americans: good friends, open hearts and great music!”

Walsh first staged VetsAid September 27th, 2017 at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. That lineup included Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Gary Clark Jr. Last year, it was held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim and surprise guest Ringo Starr played alongside Walsh that night.

The proceeds from VetsAid benefit numerous veterans charities. Over the past two years, they have raised over a million dollars. The cause is of particular importance to Walsh because his father died in a plane crash over Okinawa during World War II when the musician was just 20 months old.

Walsh has spent much of the past year playing overseas gigs with the Eagles. In September and October they’ll play their only American concerts of the year, a three-night stand at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas where they’ll perform Hotel California in its entirety.