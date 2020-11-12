Jon Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani Set for Joe Walsh’s Virtual VetsAid Charity Concert

Joe Walsh has tapped Jon Bon Jovi, Eddie Vedder, Gwen Stefani, and many more to participate in his fourth annual VetsAid charity concert, which will take place virtually December 12th.

The stacked lineup for VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays also includes Alice Cooper, the Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Daryl Hall, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, James Hetfield, Jewel, Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson and the Boys, Blake Shelton, Vince Gill, Billy Bob Thornton, Steven Van Zandt, Richard Marx, Ben Harper, Drew Carey, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Ryan Bingham, Josh Ritter, the 5 Browns, and Jake Shimabukuro.

Additional artists are set to be announced soon. The livestream will also feature previously unreleased footage from past VetsAid events in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Tickets will go on sale November 18th at 12 p.m. ET. They’ll be priced at $20 with discounts available for active-duty military and veterans.

“For the past three years we’ve held this glorious traveling circus in cities across the country with a day-long rock & roll festival and jobs fair to support our veterans and their families,” Walsh said in a statement. “Typically, we fill up an arena, play for five hours, and raise a bunch of money — nearly $1.5 million to date — to help our veterans get the care and support they deserve. But because of Covid this year, we’re going virtual as so many things are. Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties, and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic, they are especially vulnerable.”

All proceeds from VetsAid 2020 will go directly to veterans’ services charities, which were chosen through a vetting process in collaboration with the Combined Arms Institute. Full information is available on the VetsAid website.