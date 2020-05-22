Joe Walsh Launches ‘Old Fashioned Rock & Roll’ Public Radio Show

With the Eagles’ summer tour postponed, Joe Walsh will instead serve as host of his Old-Fashioned Rock & Roll Radio Show beginning Saturday on a southern California public radio station.

The hour-long weekly program, airing on 88.5 FM in the Los Angeles area, was conceived by the Eagles guitarist — a long-time listener and contributor to the public radio station — after he reached out to programmers asking how he could help the station, knowing that COVID-19 would likely cripple its revenue.

“This public radio station serves the community I live in and is funded by listeners,” Walsh said in a statement. “I like that men with ties don’t decide what I listen to. My show will be a mixture of music I love, music I think people will want to hear and stories behind some of these songs that I’m pretty sure no one knows about. Hopefully, the show will generate some more listeners and support for the station, and we will have a lot of fun in the process.”

Walsh will broadcast his Old-Fashioned Rock n’ Roll Radio Show from his own home starting Saturday, May 23st at 6 p.m. PST; the show will simulcast via the 885f.org site.

“Joe will have free reign to essentially take over the programming duties for 88.5-FM for his hour,” General Manager Patrick Osburn said in a statement. “His playlist and blend of stories and anecdotes should make for an engaging 60 minutes. Being entertainment royalty and one of the many local fixtures of the SoCal/Hollywood community, we anticipate Joe’s Rolodex of potential guests runs deep, so we feel great about giving him the keys to the car! It’s flattering to have rock legends listening and financially supporting the station.”