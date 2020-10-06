Joe Walsh on Friend Eddie Van Halen: ‘He Was a Master at His Craft, a Peer I Was in Awe Of’

Joe Walsh paid tribute to his friend Eddie Van Halen following the news of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist’s death on Tuesday.

“Eddie was a one of a kind guitarist and human being,” Walsh said in a statement. “He was a master at his craft, a peer I was in awe of and a friend I loved.

“I am deeply saddened by this news and Marjorie and I send his family our deepest condolences.” Walsh continued. “The world will be dimmer — and quieter — without him.”

Walsh is among myriad musicians who have paid tribute to the beloved influential guitarist. Foreigner’s Mick Jones, Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Morello, Joe Satriani, and Pete Townshend are among those who have shared remembrances with Rolling Stone and several artists also penned homages via social media, including Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Flea and John Mayer.

The news of Van Halen’s death was announced by his son, Wolfgang Van Halen. “He was the best father I could ever ask for,” he tweeted. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”