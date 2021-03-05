Hear Joe Strummer’s Previously Unreleased Acoustic Version of ‘Junco Partner’

Dark Horse Records has shared a previously unreleased recording of Joe Strummer performing an acoustic version of the James Wayne blues classic, “Junco Partner.” The track will appear on the upcoming Strummer solo collection, Assembly, out March 26th.

Strummer performed “Junco Partner” throughout his career, with the Clash notably recording both a reggae version and a dub version for their 1980 album, Sandinista! This new version — which features just Strummer and his acoustic guitar — was found in the late musician’s vault on a hand-labeled cassette tape.

This acoustic version of “Junco Partner” is one of three previously unreleased tracks that will appear on Assembly. The two others are performances of “I Fought the Law” and the Clash’s “Rudie Can’t Fail,” recorded at London’s Brixton Academy on November 24th, 2001.

Assembly will feature a mix of singles and fan favorites from Strummer’s solo LPs and his work with the Mescaleros. The tracklist also boasts songs like “Coma Girl,” “Johnny Appleseed,” and Strummer’s cover of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song.” The album was remastered by engineer Paul Hicks, new liner notes were written by Jakob Dylan.