Joe Strummer’s Solo Compilation ‘Assembly’ Is Out Now

Dark Horse Records has released a new compilation of Joe Strummer‘s solo material, titled Assembly. The collection from the late Clash frontman also includes live renditions of the band’s “Rudie Can’t Fail” and “I Fought the Law,” recorded by Strummer and the Mescaleros at London’s Brixton Academy on November 24th, 2001. “I Fought the Law” received its own music video, created by Spencer Ramsey, on Friday.

Three-time Grammy-winning engineer Paul Hicks mixed and mastered the album, which features remastered singles and archival rarities from Strummer’s catalog. “Coma Girl,” “Johnny Appleseed,” and “Yalla Yalla” (performed with the Mescaleros) are on the tracklist, as is Strummer’s cover of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song.” Assembly also features soundtrack contributions like “Love Kills” from the 1986 film, Sid and Nancy. Jakob Dylan, a longtime Strummer fan, contributed exclusive liner notes to the album.

Along with the two live recordings of Clash songs, Hicks remastered Strummer’s home recording of James Wayne’s blues classic “Junco Partner.” Strummer performed “Junco Partner” throughout his career, with the Clash recording both a reggae version and a dub version for their 1980 triple album, Sandinista!

The collection is the first new Strummer release on the late George Harrison’s Dark Horse label, which his son Dhani relaunched in 2020 alongside David Zonshine; the label previously reissued Strummer’s Mescaleros-era LPs Rock Art and the X-Ray Style, Global a Go-Go, and Streetcore.