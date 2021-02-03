Joe Strummer’s Solo Career Celebrated on New Collection ‘Assembly’

Highlights from the Clash legend Joe Strummer’s solo career will be the focus of a new collection titled Assembly, out March 26th via Dark Horse Records.

The compilation includes singles and fan favorites from Strummer’s solo LPs as well as his work with the Mescaleros, including “Coma Girl,” Johnny Appleseed,” a cover of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” and “Love Kills” from the Sid and Nancy soundtrack.

The 16-track collection will also feature a trio of unreleased performances: Renditions of the Clash’s “I Fought the Law” and “Rudie Can’t Fail” that Strummer performed live at London’s Brixton Academy on November 24th, 2001, as well as Strummer’s acoustic take on Sandinista!’s “Junco Partner.”

Assembly, available to preorder now on gatefold two-LP black vinyl, CD, and digitally, also features new liner notes penned by longtime Strummer fan Jakob Dylan. The collection is the first new Strummer release on the late George Harrison’s Dark Horse label, which his son Dhani relaunched in 2020 alongside David Zonshine; the label previously reissued Strummer’s Mescaleros-era LPs Rock Art and The X-Ray Style, Global A Go-Go, and Streetcore.

Assembly Track List

Coma Girl

Johnny Appleseed

I Fought the Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

Tony Adams

Sleepwalk

Love Kills

Get Down Moses

X-Ray Style

Mondo Bongo

Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

At the Border, Guy

Long Shadow

Forbidden City

Yalla Yalla

Redemption Song

Junco Partner (Acoustic) *

*previously unreleased