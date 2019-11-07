Hear Joe Pesci Team With Adam Levine on New Jazz Song ‘Baby Girl’

Joe Pesci is having a big 2019. His new film with director Martin Scorsese, The Irishman, hits Netflix on November 27th — and two days later, the actor will release his first album in 21 years, the jazz-flavored Still Singing. He previewed the project with lead single “Baby Girl,” which features Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and trumpeter Arturo Sandoval.

“When I’m away from you, I know what to say and do/But every time you’re near, my courage disappears,” Pesci croons on the song over a percussive Latin groove. “Don’t know if I’ll get through being destroyed by you/While you’re collected and cool, I make a fool of myself.” Levine takes over in the second verse, and the singers trade off lines between blasts of brass.

“Baby Girl” is one of two Pesci-Levine collaborations on the LP, along with a cover of “My Cherie Amour,” Entertainment Weekly reports. The 13-track album also features a posthumous spot from late jazz singer Jimmy Scott on the standard “The Nearness of You.”

Pesci, who worked as a lounge singer prior to his film career, has issued two other albums: 1968’s Little Joe Sure Can Sing! and the 1998 parody set Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You, based on his character from the 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny.

The Irishman, which also stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, began its limited theatrical run on November 1st.

Joe Pesci – Still Singing Track List

1. “How About You”

2. “Falling In Love is Wonderful”

3. “I Remember April”

4. “I’ll Be Seeing You”

5. “Round Midnight”

6. “If I Should Lose You”

7. “My Cherie Amour” (feat. Adam Levine)

8. “In My Solitude”

9. “Folks Who Live On The Hill”

10. “If I Ever Lost You”

11. “The Nearness of You” (feat. Jimmy Scott)

12. “Exodus”

13. “Baby Girl” (feat. Adam Levine)