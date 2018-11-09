Hear Joe Perry Recruit Extreme’s Gary Cherone for Bluesy New Rocker ‘Quake’

Joe Perry recruits Extreme singer Gary Cherone on the Aerosmith guitarist’s bluesy new rocker “Quake,” a bonus track from the soon-to-be-released vinyl version of Perry’s 2018 solo LP Sweetzerland Manifesto. The single is also available on digital music services.

The “Quake” video, directed by the guitarist’s son Roman Perry, sees Perry performing the new song with just a guitar and amp as the “Quake” lyrics unfold around him. A dancing couple also adds some rhythm to the quasi-lyric video.

In October, Perry announced a 10-date headlining tour alongside Cherone and fellow Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford. That trek, which will feature a mix of Perry solo cuts along with rarely played tracks from Aerosmith’s earliest records, kicks off November 30th in Sioux City, Iowa.

Perry’s all-star Sweetzerland Manifesto arrived in January with a guest list that included Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, the New York Dolls’ David Johansen, Terry Reid, drummer Zak Starkey and Perry’s sons Tony and Roman on synths and drum programming. The album was executive produced by Perry’s Hollywood Vampires band mate Johnny Depp.