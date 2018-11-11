Rolling Stone
Joe Perry Hospitalized After Performing ‘Walk This Way’ at Billy Joel Concert

Aerosmith guitarist collapses in dressing room after making guest appearance at Madison Square Garden gig

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Joe Perry performs with Billy Joel onstage at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Joe Perry was reportedly taken to the hospital after making an onstage appearance at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden concert Saturday.

Joe Perry was reportedly taken to the hospital after making a surprise onstage appearance at Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden concert Saturday.

According to TMZ, Perry collapsed in his dressing room after the Aerosmith guitarist performed “Walk This Way” with Joel and his band. Paramedics attended to Perry for 40 minutes in the rocker’s dressing room – including reportedly “placing a tracheal tube down his throat to clear the air path” – before Perry was stretchered out of the venue and rushed to a New York hospital. Deadline also reported that Perry had been hospitalized after the performance.

A representative for Perry did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. TMZ added that Perry’s current condition is unknown. However, rock radio host Eddie Trunk tweeted that “I’m hearing [Perry’s] doing well today thankfully.”

In June 2016, Perry lost consciousness and collapsed backstage during a Hollywood Vampires concert in Coney Island, New York. The guitarist was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Although “dehydration and exhaustion” were blamed for the Coney Island collapse, Steven Tyler expressed concern for his Aerosmith band mate following the incident.

“It’s starting to scare me a little bit,” Tyler said. “I know my brother. He’s just about the only other guy that’s as passionate about his art as I am. He’s always asking me to do three, four [Aerosmith] shows in a row, and I can’t. I’ll blow my voice out. I know how to maintain my career, my health and Joe’s passionate. I don’t think he knows how to. I think he’s out there and someone’s overbooking him.”

Perry is scheduled to embark on a solo trek beginning November 30th, with Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency to follow in April 2019.

