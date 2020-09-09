Joe Keery’s Djo Shares Disco-Tinged Single ‘Keep Your Head Up’

Stranger Things”Joe Keery has shared a new single, “Keep Your Head Up,” released under the moniker Djo.

Influenced by psych-rock, the track kicks off with a dizzying electro-drum beat. “Got to love yourself/go ahead touch yourself,” he sings in a Bee Gees-esque register. “Take that time alone before your heart belongs to someone else.”

Pre-Stranger Things, Keery formed his first band, Post Animal, during his college years at Chicagos’ DePaul University. He started the solo project Djo last year, releasing his first LP, Twenty Twenty.

Keery will appear in conversation with the Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne via Talkhouse at 3 pm E.T. Tomorrow, he’ll participate in a RedditAMA at 1 pm E.T.

Keery recently spoke about Djo while appearing on Rolling Stone’s The First Time. “I have been recording for fun, downloading music, for a really long time,” he said. “And it’s something that I always wanted to do. I had a bunch of songs that were done and ready and pretty mixed, and I had a friend, this guy named Adam Thein, and me and him took the songs over the finish line. Pretty fun.”