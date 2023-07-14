fbpixel
Joe Jonas Isn’t Embarrassed About Sh-tting His Pants During 2019 Jonas Brothers Show

"Let's just say, it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing," the singer explained in a recent interview
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers "Happiness Begins" Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Philymack)
Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas perform onstage Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Joe Jonas isn’t your typical oversharing celebrity, but the singer recently spilled a secret even government torture couldn’t get out of most people. During an appearance on KIIS network’s Will & Woody For the Drive Home radio show, the Jonas Brothers member flashed back to a moment on their 2019 comeback tour when he shit himself on stage while wearing white pants.

“Something that I’ve never told anyone, well, I was with a few friends yesterday and we were just talking about, you know, there’s a point in your life as an adult where you can remember the last time you shit your pants,” Jonas started. “This was about four years ago, it’s fresh but I’ve been able to work through it — a lot of therapy. Let’s just say, it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing.”

Essentially, he put too much faith in his bowels and it backfired. “You think it might have been a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else — a little something extra,” he added. “There’s a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and maybe it was a little bit like, ‘Oh, that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.'”

It wasn’t bad enough for anyone to notice, so Jonas has just carried this story with him until now. “So that’s a story I’ve never told, and also that’s just real life,” he said. “And also it was a light one, it wasn’t a full. I was able to tell the tale.”

The footage of that moment on stage, or at least one capturing the likely shift in his facial expression when he realized it was not, in fact, just a toot, is probably floating around on the internet somewhere. If Jonas Brothers fans are diligent enough, they’ll have it resurfaced with this added context within hours.

“The whole time, I thought somebody is going to be able to see this and know what’s happening, they’re gonna realize,” Jonas explained. “But it was all in my head. It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. Such is life. It’s happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I’m a part of some secret club now.”

