Joe Jonas and Khalid Honor War Veterans With Touching ‘Not Alone’ Video

On Veterans Day, Joe Jonas and Khalid are honoring those who’ve served in the U.S. military. On Friday, the musicians released the touching music video for their collab, “Not Alone” from the Devotion‘s soundtrack, featuring real-life war veterans.

The Quran Squire-directed visual splices clips from the film — which stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell — with images of real-life U.S. veterans, along with the two musicians singing next to the very jetliners featured in the movie.

“I see the tears, they’re rollin’ down, but they’re not here to stay/I know you’re starin’ at the clouds, tryna wish them away,” Jonas sings in his verse. “When you call the stars, know I’m callin’ out your name.”

The JoBro told People he wanted to capture the “raw emotion of the song” in the video. As for Khalid’s contribution to the song, Jonas said the R&B star “brings so much to the table” and “brought [the song] to a whole new level.”

“I wanted it to be a male duet, partially because this movie tells the story of these two guys that have this deeply emotional bond,” Jonas told Mr. Porter. “I wanted to match that in some version. My friend was like, ‘Did you call Khalid yet? And I was like, ‘Oh fuck’ you mean the most obvious person?”

Meanwhile, Khalid expressed his gratitude to Jonas for including him on the track.

“I’m very thankful that Joe reached out to me to be a part of this. I think that the message is really special,” he told People. “The movie, he tells me, is incredible. I can’t wait to see it for myself. And this is just a beautiful experience all around. Good vibes, good people, good energy. And I can’t wait for you guys to hear the song and see the movie.”

The upcoming film follows the story of Jesse Brown (Majors), the first Black man to fly for the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and his bond with aviator Tom Hudner (Powell). Jonas stars as Marty Goode in the movie.

“[I] got the opportunity to work with some incredible actors who really challenged me, and you want to step up your game because you’re like, ‘Oh, this is fun, but this is going to be a challenge,’ and you want to really respect the art of it,” Jonas told People. “The story’s beautiful, and I can’t wait for everyone to see this.”

Aside from his work in Jonas Brothers, his last few solo singles have come from soundtracks. Last year, he dropped “Go It Alone” from Rumble, and both “It’s Party Time” and “I See Love” from Hotel Transylvania 3 in 2018. His band DNCE also released a handful of singles this year: “Got Me Good,” “Move,” and “Dancing Feet” with Kygo.

As for Khalid, he’s released “Satelite,” “Skyline,” and “Wish You Were Here” with Lukas Graham this year.