Everyone From Billie Eilish to Thom Yorke Is Celebrating Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory

Everyone from Spike Lee to Thom Yorke has hit the streets — and Twitter — Saturday in celebration of Joe Biden, who was elected the 46th President of the United States after a lengthy week of vote tallying.

SPIKE LEE LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/EXkWrLKFeH — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) November 7, 2020

In a video shared to Twitter, movie director and producer Spike Lee shook and sprayed a bottle of champagne before a cheering crowd, while Ariana Grande tweeted: “CRYING Joe Biden Kamala Harris THANK GOD” with a chain of hearts. Grande previously endorsed Bernie Sanders for president — and cast herself as the resident of the White House in her new video for “Positions.”

Meanwhile, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke went for a more abstract response, tweeting, “Excuse me while I…” along with a clip of actress/swimmer Esther Williams rising on a column of water from the 1952 film Million Dollar Mermaid. Yorke recently tweeted of current President Donald Trump: “I don’t want my kids inheriting a world run by flag-waving Facebook tin-pot dictators, utterly bereft of moral authority, while they watch 200-mile winds pick up and blow their lives away like the Wizard of Oz, having internalized this force-fed sense of powerlessness. Just sayin’.”

excuse me while I …. pic.twitter.com/kZQvsxix7k — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 7, 2020

Actor Mandy Patinkin — who recently reunited with his Princess Bride cast mates for a table read in support of the Wisconsin Democratic Party — celebrated with a video of he and his wife, actress Kathryn Grody, dancing in Biden regalia. Patinkin has been using his Twitter to encourage voter turnout for months now, telling Rolling Stone: “If you are a citizen and do not exercise that power to vote, I am not exaggerating, that is a crime against humanity.” Considering this election had the highest voter turnout in the last 120 years, Patinkin has a lot to dance about Saturday.

Today is a good day. https://t.co/emX59Wl0on — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) November 7, 2020

Actress Julia-Louis Dreyfus is also celebrating this weekend, sharing a photo of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and writing: “‘Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character.”

“Democracy endures. Congratulations to our President-Elect Joe Biden and our first female Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris. Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it?” she added.

Louis-Dreyfus became a meme this week when a clip from an episode of her show Veep titled “Nev-AD-a” made the rounds in which her character demands a recount in the swing state to secure the presidency. In the next few episodes, her supporters chant either “stop counting the votes” or “count the vote,” depending on what would serve her best. Sound familiar? Biden took Nevada with 49.9% of the votes.

Billie Eilish marked the news with a masked video, stating, “This is unbelievable, I am so happy” — she also gave a mighty roar and thanked everyone who voted. She previously denounced Trump and performed “My Future” at the Democratic National Convention. “You don’t need me to tell you that things are a mess,” she said. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them.”

