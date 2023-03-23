fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Comeback Kid

Watch Joanna Newsom Debut New Material During Surprise Los Angeles Performance

Singer and harp player opened for Fleet Foxes at the Belasco, her first show since 2020
Joanna newsom
Joanna Newsom returned to the stage in a surprise live performance. Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Joanna Newsom played her first live show since 2020 on Wednesday night, appearing as the unannounced opening act for Fleet Foxes. During the performance at the Belasco in Los Angeles, Newsom debuted new material, according to fans.

The set was a surprise for the audience, as the Fleet Foxes’ Spring Recital concert touted only a “special guest.” The singer was introduced by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, who said, “Without further ado, I present the high priestess of acoustic music, Joanna Newsom.”

Newsom played seven songs, including “Go Long” and “Sawdust & Diamonds.” According to a fan-created set list, the other five tracks were new and performed live for the first time Wednesday.

Later, during Fleet Foxes’ headlining set, Newsom returned to the stage to duet with Pecknold on “Blue Spotted Tail.” She also joined the band as they covered her song “Good Intentions Paving Company.”

Trending

Newsom’s last album, Divers, came out in 2015. In 2019, she performed a solo series of concerts in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee, her first live shows at that point since 2016.

Fleet Foxes are currently touring in support of their 2020 album, Shore.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Taylor Swift Eras Tour: The Full Setlist From Opening Night

Demi Moore Posts Video of Bruce Willis Celebrating 68th Birthday With His Family

Protesters Are Trying to Warn King Charles III That Support for the Royal Family Is 'Crumbling'

The Duke’s Sprawling Riverside County Ranch Lists for $12 Million

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad