Watch Joanna Newsom Debut New Material During Surprise Los Angeles Performance

Joanna Newsom played her first live show since 2020 on Wednesday night, appearing as the unannounced opening act for Fleet Foxes. During the performance at the Belasco in Los Angeles, Newsom debuted new material, according to fans.

The set was a surprise for the audience, as the Fleet Foxes’ Spring Recital concert touted only a “special guest.” The singer was introduced by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, who said, “Without further ado, I present the high priestess of acoustic music, Joanna Newsom.”

Newsom played seven songs, including “Go Long” and “Sawdust & Diamonds.” According to a fan-created set list, the other five tracks were new and performed live for the first time Wednesday.

Later, during Fleet Foxes’ headlining set, Newsom returned to the stage to duet with Pecknold on “Blue Spotted Tail.” She also joined the band as they covered her song “Good Intentions Paving Company.”

Joanna Newsom duetting with Robin pecknold

Newsom’s last album, Divers, came out in 2015. In 2019, she performed a solo series of concerts in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee, her first live shows at that point since 2016.

Fleet Foxes are currently touring in support of their 2020 album, Shore.