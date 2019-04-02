×
Rolling Stone
Joanna Newsom Announces ‘Rare and Intimate’ Solo Shows

Singer-songwriter’s first live performances since 2016 will happen this fall in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Milwaukee

By

Deputy Music Editor

Simon Vozick-Levinson's Most Recent Stories

Joanna Newsom

Annabel Mehran*

Joanna Newsom has announced her first live performances in three years, taking place at theaters in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Milwaukee this fall. The singer-songwriter will play a total of eight nights in those four cities, with all tickets going on sale April 5th.

Unlike the full-band shows on her most recent 2015-2016 tour, Newsom will be performing these dates solo. A press release promises “rare and intimate performances” featuring her voice, harp and piano, “and probably some t-shirts in the lobby.”

Newsom, who loves a good rock pun, is calling these shows “THE STRINGS/KEYS INCIDENT — AN EVENING WITH JOANNA NEWSOM.” Her last album, Divers, arrived in 2015.

Joanna Newsom Tour Dates

Saturday, September 7th – Philadelphia @ Kimmel Center – Perelman
Tuesday, September 10th – New York @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
Wednesday, September 11th – New York @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
Thursday, September 12th – New York @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio
Monday, October 7th – Chicago @ Thalia Hall
Tuesday, October 8th – Chicago @ Thalia Hall
Wednesday, October 9th – Chicago @ Thalia Hall
Sunday, October 13th – Milwaukee @ Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

