Joanna Newsom Announces ‘Rare and Intimate’ Solo Shows

Joanna Newsom has announced her first live performances in three years, taking place at theaters in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Milwaukee this fall. The singer-songwriter will play a total of eight nights in those four cities, with all tickets going on sale April 5th.

Unlike the full-band shows on her most recent 2015-2016 tour, Newsom will be performing these dates solo. A press release promises “rare and intimate performances” featuring her voice, harp and piano, “and probably some t-shirts in the lobby.”

Newsom, who loves a good rock pun, is calling these shows “THE STRINGS/KEYS INCIDENT — AN EVENING WITH JOANNA NEWSOM.” Her last album, Divers, arrived in 2015.

Joanna Newsom Tour Dates

Saturday, September 7th – Philadelphia @ Kimmel Center – Perelman

Tuesday, September 10th – New York @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

Wednesday, September 11th – New York @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

Thursday, September 12th – New York @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

Monday, October 7th – Chicago @ Thalia Hall

Tuesday, October 8th – Chicago @ Thalia Hall

Wednesday, October 9th – Chicago @ Thalia Hall

Sunday, October 13th – Milwaukee @ Irish Cultural and Heritage Center