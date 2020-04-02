Watch Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Perform Socially Distanced ‘Light of Day’

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are the latest group to utilize the power of the internet to play for their fans from their individual homes during the nationwide coronavirus shut-in. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees performed “Light of Day,” which was the title track for the 1987 movie that Jett starred in alongside Michael J. Fox.

In the movie, Jett and Fox play siblings that front a Cleveland-based group called the Barbusters. The song appeared on the soundtrack and reached #33 on the Hot 100. It’s become a regular part of Jett’s live set ever since. Springsteen, meanwhile, has played it 361 times in concert. It’s also the name of an annual Parkinson’s Disease benefit show in Asbury Park that often features Springsteen as a surprise guest.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are booked for an extensive summer stadium tour where they’ll open up for Def Leppard, Poison and a reunited Motley Crue. The dates have yet to be officially postponed, but it’s supposed to launch June 18th in Jacksonville, Florida, and run through September 5th in Inglewood, California. Unless there’s a remarkable turnaround with the spread of the coronavirus, it’s very difficult to imagine all of these shows happening as planned. Many big tours, including the Who and Roger Waters, have moved all dates to 2021.

Since playing to live audiences is not an option at this point, many artists are performing for fans from their homes. In addition to Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Neil Young, Paul Simon, Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Carole King, Elton John, Joan Baez, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson and Alicia Keys have all gone this route.