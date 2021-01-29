 Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Drop Previously Unreleased Live Recordings - Rolling Stone
Music News

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Drop Previously Unreleased Live Recordings

Release is in partnership with streaming platform Nugs.net

Angie Martoccio

Musician Joan Jett performs at the Comiskey Park, Chicago, Illinois, July 23, 1983. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Joan Jett performs in 1983.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts have dropped previously unreleased live shows via the streaming platform Nugs.net.

Jett kicked off the partnership with three concerts spanning her 40-year career: a show from Houston, Texas, in 1983; a Columbus, Ohio, concert from 2015; and a 2018 show that took place at Hellfest in Clisson, France. All three shows were released on audio and video, which you can subscribe here to access.

Jett and her band will perform at next month’s virtual Light of Day benefit concert alongside Jesse Malin, Low Cut Connie, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, and others. Last year, she covered T.Rex’s “Jeepster” for the Hal Willner-produced comp Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex. She also performed “I Hate Myself For Loving You” for Rolling Stones’ In My Room series.

Jett & the Blackhearts were slated to embark on a stadium tour last year with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison, but the trek was rescheduled to summer 2021.

In This Article: Joan Jett, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

