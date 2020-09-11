Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Tear Through ‘Jeepster’ on ‘Corden’

Just a day after Nick Cave covered T.Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer” on Late Late Show With James Corden, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts appeared on the show for a blistering rendition of “Jeepster.” Both recordings appear on the Hal Willner-produced comp Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex.

“She’s just the embodiment of power,” house bandleader Reggie Watts told Corden just before the performance. “It’s just incredible.” Jett appeared virtually with her band, launching into the Electric Warrior track: “You’re so sweet/You’re so fine,” she sings. “I want you all and everything just to be mine.”

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex was released on September 4th. It contains 26 songs over two discs, including covers of “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” by U2 featuring Elton John, “Plant Queen” by Todd Rundgren, Devendra Banhart’s “Scenescof,” Kesha’s “Children of the Revolution,” Father John Misty’s “Main Man,” “Life’s a Gas” by Lucinda Williams and more.

“To see this otherworldly creature performing on TV, with glitter under his eyes and makeup, was quite something,” the Edge recently told Rolling Stone of the late Bolan. “And Electric Warrior is unbelievable, right up there with some of the best albums in rock & roll history. The hooks and melodies and lyrics are amazing. His songs have the freedom of rock & roll and the discipline of great songwriting, which is what we as a band always aspire to.”