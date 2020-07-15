Hear Joan Jett’s Rollicking Rendition of T. Rex’s ‘Jeepster’

Joan Jett has shared a cover of T. Rex’s “Jeepster,” part of the upcoming tribute compilation Angelheaded Hipster, out September 4th via BMG.

Featuring Marc Ribot on guitar, Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett on piano, and Jim White on drums, Jett takes the Electric Warrior track to new heights. “You slide so good/With bones so fair,” she sings, “You’ve got the universe reclining in your hair.” Later, just after the three-minute mark, her husky voice proclaims, “And I’m gonna suck ya!”

The two-disc Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex was produced by Hal Willner, who died of complications from COVID-19 in April. The 26-song collection also includes a cover of “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” by U2 featuring Elton John, “Main Man” by Father John Misty, “Life’s a Gas” by Lucinda Williams and “Plant Queen” by Todd Rundgren.

“Jeepster” follows Nick Cave’s rendition of “Cosmic Dancer,” Devendra Banhart’s “Scenescof,” and Kesha’s “Children of the Revolution.” Kesha recently told Rolling Stone that she’s been listening to 1972’s The Slider while in quarantine. “But also any T. Rex record,” she added. “If this is the end of times, then I want to have Marc Bolan sing me through it with his whimsical, wobbly voice.”