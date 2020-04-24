 Joan Jett: 'In My Room' Video Series - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Useful Idiots: Nina Turner on the Future of Progressive Politics After Bernie Suspends Campaign Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

‘In My Room’ With Joan Jett

Jett and the Blackhearts perform “I Hate Myself for Loving You”

By

Natalli Amato's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rolling Stone and Gibson’s week-long performance series concludes with the former Runaway and Blackhearts leader, Joan Jett. Through the partnership, fans have the opportunity to make a charitable donation to support musicians and some will take home signature guitars — autographed by iconic Gibson artists, including an ES-339 signed by Jett.

Friday’s “In My Room” session, presented by Gibson, spotlights Jett performing the hard-rocking “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” while the band members stay socially distant in their own homes.

Jett’s session follows Lukas Nelson‘s and James Bay‘s, whose sets were also presented by Gibson. For more information on how you can support (or apply to) the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit the fund’s website.

Rolling Stone’s “In My Room” episodes air every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. New intimate, at home-concerts are released at 3 p.m. ET on IGTV, which can be viewed on our Instagram.

In This Article: direct, GibsonJoanJett, In My Room, Joan Jett

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.