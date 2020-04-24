‘In My Room’ With Joan Jett

Rolling Stone and Gibson’s week-long performance series concludes with the former Runaway and Blackhearts leader, Joan Jett. Through the partnership, fans have the opportunity to make a charitable donation to support musicians and some will take home signature guitars — autographed by iconic Gibson artists, including an ES-339 signed by Jett.

Friday’s “In My Room” session, presented by Gibson, spotlights Jett performing the hard-rocking “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” while the band members stay socially distant in their own homes.

Jett’s session follows Lukas Nelson‘s and James Bay‘s, whose sets were also presented by Gibson. For more information on how you can support (or apply to) the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit the fund’s website.

Rolling Stone’s “In My Room” episodes air every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. New intimate, at home-concerts are released at 3 p.m. ET on IGTV, which can be viewed on our Instagram.