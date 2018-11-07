Rolling Stone
Watch Joan Jett Celebrate Women Candidates in ‘Fresh Start’ Video

Track appears on soundtrack for Jett documentary ‘Bad Reputation’

Joan Jett celebrated the remarkable number of women running for office in 2018 in the new video for her song “Fresh Start.” The track appears on the soundtrack to Jett’s autobiographical documentary, Bad Reputation.

The clip fittingly arrives on Election Day and comprises a clever montage of archival footage combined with shots of volunteers, upstart candidates, seasoned political veterans and other prominent feminists. Accompanying the clips are empowering messages like “Women will not be silenced no matter what party they are in,” “If you’re not at the table you’re probably on the menu” and “Two percent may be good for the fat content of milk, but it isn’t for a woman’s participation in the Senate.”

Bad Reputation – both the soundtrack and film – were released in in September. The record features hits from throughout Jett’s career, including her time in the Runaways. The record also boasts music she recorded with Bikini Kill, Miley Cyrus and Laura Jane Grace.

