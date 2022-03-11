 Joan Jett Strips Down '(I'm Gonna) Run Away' for New Acoustic Album - Rolling Stone
Joan Jett Strips Down ‘(I’m Gonna) Run Away’ for New Acoustic Album

Changeup, out March 25, boasts acoustic renditions of 25 tracks from Jett’s catalog, from the Runaways to the Blackhearts

Joan Jett strips down her 1981 song “(I’m Gonna) Run Away” for the latest single off her and the Blackhearts’ upcoming LP Changeup, the Rock Hall-inducted band’s first-ever acoustic album.

Changeup, due out digitally March 25 with a vinyl release planned for later this year, features 25 songs from Jett’s catalog reimagined with acoustic instruments; the intimate take on I Love Rock ’n Roll’s “(I’m Gonna) Run Away” kicks off the collection, which also includes new renditions of “Crimson & Clover,” the Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb,” and an acoustic “Bad Reputation,” which Jett first unveiled in 2021.

Earlier this year, Jett teamed with Epiphone for a new guitar dubbed the Joan Jett Olympic Special, a model inspired by the rocker’s longtime Gibson Melody Maker.

“What attracted me to guitar was just being able to make that kind of noise and have control over it,” Jett previously said of the collaboration. “So when we were talking about releasing my new Epiphone Signature guitar, it had to have my sound.”

