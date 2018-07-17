Joan Baez Extends Farewell Tour

Joan Baez announced she’s extending her “Fare Thee Well” tour with an additional North American leg set to launch spring 2019.

The new run starts with a previously-announced show April 10th at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center in Birmingham, Alabama, then continues April 12th at Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Georgia. Baez will travel around the South and Midwest, before heading North for a final string of concerts, culminating with two nights at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York, May 3rd and 5th.

Tickets for most of the shows on Baez’s spring trek go on sale July 20th, though complete information is available on her website.

Baez will launch the first leg of her Fare Thee Well tour September 11th in Ithaca, New York. The trek wraps November 17th in Oakland, California, with a European leg scheduled to start in February 2019.

In March, Baez released a new studio album, Whistle Down the Wind, which marked her first since 2008’s Day After Tomorrow. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the folk legend said the new LP captures her mindset after she decided to retire from the road. “The direction this album went is that [2018] is going to be my last year of formal touring, and so there was a feeling, maybe not even spoken, but there was a strong feeling that it’s time to move on,” she said.

Joan Baez Tour Dates

April 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center

April 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

April 13 – Mobile, AL @ The Saenger Theatre

April 16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

April 17 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

April 19 – Dallas, TX @ Strauss Square

April 20 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center

April 22 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 23 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

April 25 – Newport News, VA @ Ferguson Concert Hall

April 26 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

May 1 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

May 3 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

May 5 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater