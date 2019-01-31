Hear JJ Cale’s Previously Unreleased Rocker ‘Chasing You’

Late folk and blues great JJ Cale hits the road and reminisces about an old love that won’t quit on the previously unreleased track, “Chasing You.” The song is set to appear on a new posthumous album, Stay Around, out April 26th.

“Chasing You” is a simmering blues rocker anchored by Cale’s plucky guitar and tender vocals as he sings, “Walking down through the past/We thought it would always last/Things have changed somehow/It’s all behind us now/Don’t know why I do/I’m still chasing you.” The track comes with a music video that boasts footage of Cale touring and performing live taken from the documentary To Tulsa and back – On Tour with J.J. Cale.

Stay Around marks the first Cale album since his final studio offering, 2009’s Roll On (Cale died in 2013). The record was compiled by Cale’s widow, the musician Christine Lakeland Cale, and his longtime friend and manager, Mike Kappus.

Stay Around is comprised entirely of previously unreleased Cale tunes, and the musician wrote every song on the album except “My Baby Blues.” That track was penned by Lakeland Cale, and it was the first song she and her late husband recorded as part of a four-piece combo in 1977.

In a statement, Lakeland Cale spoke about how she compiled Stay Around, saying, “I wanted to find stuff that was completely unheard to max-out the ‘Cale factor’… using as much that came from John’s ears and fingers and his choices as I could, so I stuck to John’s mixes. You can make things so sterile that you take the human feel out. But John left a lot of that human feel in. He left so much room for interpretation.”

Stay Around Track List

1. “Lights Down Low”

2. “Chasing You”

3. “Winter Snow”

4. “Stay Around”

5. “Tell You ‘Bout Her”

6. “Oh My My”

7. “My Baby Blues”

8. “Girl Of Mine”

9. “Go Downtown”

10. “If We Try”

11. “Tell Daddy”

12. “Wish You Were Here”

13. “Long About Sundown”

14. “Maria”

15. “Don’t Call Me Joe”