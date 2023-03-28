Blackpink’s Jisoo Teases Debut Single ‘Flower’ in New Video

Solo Jisoo is here! On Tuesday, the Blackpink member released a teaser for her upcoming debut single, “Flower,” out later this week.

The video opens with Jisoo looking at herself in the mirror as a soft piano sound plays. The visual splices clips of Jisoo in luxury looks as she walks through a retro room in a corseted floral dress, poses in front of a columned building, and runs her fingers through her hair in different scenes.

Jisoo then stares into the camera and opens her hands to reveal a red flower in her palms. The visual then teases the video’s release on Friday at midnight ET. The track is set to be featured on the musician’s solo album Me, expected later this year.

Jisoo is the last of the members of Blackpink — Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie — to release music as a soloist. Jennie dropped “Solo” in 2018, Rosé released her album R in 2021, while Lisa dropped singles such as “Lalisa,” “Money,” and “SG” with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion in 2021.

Last summer, Jisoo opened up to Rolling Stone in a Blackpink cover story about her hesitancy in making solo music.

“I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” she told Rolling Stone. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music.”

She added, "What do people want from me? There's a chaos of conflicting questions."

During Blackpink’s world tour last year, Jisoo opened the solos portion of the group’s show by covering Camila Cabello’s “Liar.” (Cabello later joined her onstage in Los Angeles for a duet of the track.)

The solo segment of the concert also treated Blinks to unreleased solo music as Jennie performed her song “Moonlight.” “It’s so meaningful to start our tour in Seoul. We made some mistakes due to nerves since it’s been four years, but I hope you still had fun,” Jisoo said on stage.