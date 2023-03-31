Jisoo Lives the Good Life in Sleek Music Video for ‘Flower’

Blackpink member Jisoo has dropped her debut solo single, “Flower,” along with a colorful music video for the track. Told over several chapters, the clip sees the singer dancing through ornate rooms and on the streets of a city with a group of dancers.

“Flower” comes off Jisoo’s debut single album, ME, out today. The release features two songs, which also include “All Eyes On Me.” Jisoo has been teasing the “Flower” single and video all week, releasing several glimpses of the final visual.

Jisoo is the last of the members of Blackpink — Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie — to release music as a soloist. Jennie dropped “Solo” in 2018, Rosé released her album R in 2021, while Lisa dropped singles such as “Lalisa,” “Money,” and “SG” with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion in 2021.

Last summer, Jisoo opened up to Rolling Stone in a Blackpink cover story about her hesitancy in making solo music.

“I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” she told Rolling Stone. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music.”

She added, “What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions.”

During Blackpink's world tour last year, Jisoo opened the solos portion of the group's show by covering Camila Cabello's "Liar." (Cabello later joined her onstage in Los Angeles for a duet of the track.)

In a press release for the single, YG Entertainment teased more to come from Jisoo. “You can look forward to Jisoo’s new musical color that she hasn’t shown before,” a YG representative said in a statement.

Blackpink will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April and the Hyde Park British Summer Time Festival in July.